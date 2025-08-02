Al-Arafah Islami Bank regularizes 864 officers

Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC has recently completed a significant evaluation process, undertaken in line with recommendations from both internal and external audits and guidance from regulatory bodies.

Following the identification of recruitment-related irregularities since 2021, the Bank committed to good governance initiated a comprehensive verification and merit-based evaluation process to ensure transparency, fairness, and accountability in its recruitment system.

A total of 1,414 officers participated in the evaluation, which was conducted by the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka.

The evaluation followed an impartial and credible standard, serving as a lawful and widely accepted method of assessing merit, particularly in light of audit findings that had identified the earlier recruitment process as recommendation-based, non-transparent, and non-compliant with governance principles.

Based on the outcome of the assessment, 864 officers successfully met the qualifying criteria and have now been fully regularized.

These individuals are currently serving the bank with dedication and professionalism across its operations.

On the other hand, 547 officers did not achieve the required benchmark in the evaluation.

Their separation from service has been conducted in accordance with all applicable laws, internal HR policies, and the Bangladesh Labor Law, ensuring a dignified and humane process.

The bank has recognized the prior contributions of these individuals and is providing them with experience certificates, release letters, and relevant documentation that will help them move forward in their professional journey.

Additionally, all financial dues and entitlements have been settled in full compliance with legal provisions.

The bank is deeply concerned to observe that some former officers and external vested interest groups are attempting to exploit this lawful and transparent HR process to create unrest.

Despite the bank’s patience and respectful approach toward peaceful expression, a section of protesters has forcibly closed the bank’s head office, preventing employees from entering and halting regular banking operations.

Such actions are not only disrupting institutional function but also causing serious mental and professional distress to current employees.

The bank affirms that misusing a lawful, fair, and necessary organizational step to spread misinformation and create instability is completely unacceptable.

The involvement of external influences in this disruption is unlawful, regrettable and against the interest of the sector and the nation.

Al-Arafah Islami Bank is a humane and law-abiding institution that consistently upholds labor laws, human dignity, and respect for all its employees.

The bank strongly believes that institutional discipline and the rule of law are essential—not only for the Bank itself, but for the stability of the national economy.

As the institution marks its 30th anniversary, this process reflects its strengthened commitment to leadership based on accountability, governance, and human values.