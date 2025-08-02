Saturday, August 02, 2025

Dhaka Bank holds 30th AGM

Abdul Hai Sarker, chairman of the board of directors of Dhaka Bank, presided over the meeting

Update : 02 Aug 2025, 05:53 PM

The 30th Annual General Meeting of Dhaka Bank PLC. was held on Thursday by using Digital Platform according to Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission’s directives.

Abdul Hai Sarker, chairman of the board of directors of Dhaka Bank, presided over the meeting.

Among others, founder vice chairman ATM Hayatuzzaman Khan, Directors Reshadur Rahman, Md Amir Ullah, Tahidul Hossain Chowhdury, Abdullah Al Ahsan, Mirza Yasser Abbas, Jashim Uddin, Manoara Khandaker, sponsor Khandaker Jamil Uddin, former director Altaf Hossain Sarker and independent directors Bilkis Ara Begum, Feroz Ahmed, and managing director & CEO Sheikh Mohammad Maroof were also present.

Apart from them, company secretary of the bank Md Shahjahan Miah, SEVP & CFO Sahabub Alam Khan and a good number of shareholders also participated in the 30th AGM through digital platform.

Mentionable that, 5% cash and 5% stock Dividend was approved in the 30th AGM for the year 2024.

Besides that, the shareholders passed their valuable opinion/comments on the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on December 31, 2024 and the overall activities of the bank.

