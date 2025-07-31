City Bank’s half yearly profit increases

City Bank organized its Earnings Disclosure webcast event to present its Q2, 2025 financial performances.

The event held digitally on Thursday attracted existing & potential investors, researchers, analysts and other individuals involved in capital market activities platforms from across the globe.

Consolidated Earnings Per Share (EPS) of the bank was recorded at Tk2.23 for the half year ended June 2025 against Tk1.85 during the same period of last year.

The bank also reported Consolidated Profit after Tax of Tk301.11 crore for the half year ended June 2025, up from Tk249.51 crore in the same period of the previous year.

The event started with the presentation on Q2, 2025 financial performance of the bank by Md Mahbubur Rahman, acting managing director & CFO of the bank, who also briefly discussed current and future strategies.

Mesbaul Asif Siddiqui, DMD & head of wholesale Banking, AKM Saif Ullah Kowchar, DMD & head of internal control & compliance, and Mohammad Firoz Alam, chief risk officer, were also present in the event.

Following the presentation, a lively Q&A session was held where participants shared their views and queries which were addressed and clarified by the bank’s management.

The bank attracted much attention from investment communities across the globe in recent years through its noticeable presence & growth. This event is part of the bank’s continuous effort to scale up investor relations.