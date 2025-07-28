Hossain Khaled elected chairman of City Bank

The board of directors of City Bank PLC has elected Hossain Khaled, its current vice chairman since 2021, as its new chairman—marking a pivotal leadership transition rooted in both legacy and forward-thinking strategy.

Khaled, also group managing director of Anwar Group of Industries, brings deep expertise in finance and enterprise.

With academic credentials from the University of Toledo and Texas A&M University, he has played a crucial role in City Bank’s executive leadership over recent years.

This appointment carries a deep symbolic weight. Khaled follows in the footsteps of his father, the late Anwar Hossain, co-founder and four-term chairman of City Bank, and founding chairman of Anwar Group.

The succession reflects a generational commitment to building enduring institutions.

Anwar Group of Industries congratulates Hossain Khaled on his elected as chairman of City Bank.

His leadership marks the continuation of a legacy grounded in innovation, responsibility, and a steadfast commitment to national advancement.

In a congratulatory statement, Anwar Group of Industries shared: “We are proud to see Hossain Khaled take on this new responsibility, continuing the legacy of our founder. His leadership reflects our ongoing dedication to national growth and excellence in banking.”