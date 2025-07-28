SCB, KMSS empower female farmers with entrepreneurial skills

Standard Chartered Bangladesh (SCB) and Khulna Mukti Seba Sangstha (KMSS) have partnered to support Jessore’s female farmers in entrepreneurial progress to cultivate high-value flower crops.

As part of this sustainability and community engaging initiative, the two organizations will work together to boost flower production and foster agriculture diversification in this area.

The project will facilitate the skill and capacity development of 1,200 marginalized female farmers.

The project will focus on environmentally conscious flower production techniques.

Eleven protective floriculture sheds will be established to maintain the right conditions for flower cultivation.

Cultivators will also receive access to floriculture tools and advanced training on post-harvest management, flower-based product development, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship development.

By fostering entrepreneurship and enhancing livelihood opportunities, the project will empower cultivators to establish commercial linkages with buyers, exporters, and flower-based product manufacturers, ultimately contributing to sustainable economic growth in the community.

Bitopi Das Chowdhury, country head, corporate affairs and brand & marketing, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said: “Our goal for this project is to unlock economic opportunities in underserved communities through flower cultivation by enabling entrepreneurial skills and capacities. Jessore has long been at the heart of Bangladesh’s agricultural traditions. Now, through our joint effort with KMSS, we are supporting 1,200 women entrepreneurs to cultivate high-value flowers, diversify incomes, and serve as role models for the next generation of climate savvy, commercially driven farmers.”