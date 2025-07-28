Community Bank launches Islamic Banking training

Community Bank Bangladesh PLC has officially launched a certificate course titled “Islamic Banking & Shariah-Compliant Financing (IBSCF)” as part of its strategic preparation to introduce a dedicated Islamic banking window, pending regulatory approval.

The inaugural session was graced by Kazi Md Fazlul Karim, DIG (Admin), Bangladesh Police, who commended the initiative and its long-term significance.

Kimiwa Saddat, managing director (current charge), reiterated the bank’s strong commitment to inclusive and ethical financial services.

He emphasized that this training marks a foundational step toward offering genuine Shariah-compliant banking solutions in Bangladesh.

Aftab Uddin from Bangladesh Bank led the first session of the 10-day training course and lauded Community Bank for proactively investing in internal capacity building to ensure strict adherence to Shariah principles.

This program reflects the bank’s vision to serve a wider segment of the population through values-driven, transparent, and compliant Islamic banking operations.