EBL signs agreement with WeGro Technologies

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and head of retail and SME banking, EBL, and Md Mahmudur Rahman, co-founder and CEO, WeGro Technologies signed a business collaboration agreement

Update : 28 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM

In a move to finance the farmers through Agri loan, Eastern Bank (EBL) will collaborate with WeGro Technologies.

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and head of retail and SME banking, EBL, and Md Mahmudur Rahman, co-founder and CEO, WeGro Technologies signed a business collaboration agreement at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently.

Mohammad Salekeen Ibrahim, head of asset, Trisha Taklim, head of payroll banking from EBL, and Ilham Hasan Chowdhury, chief financial officer, Faiyaz Shafir, chief operating officer from WeGro were also present on the occasion.

