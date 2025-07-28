NCC Bank launches ATM booths at Dhaka Metro Rail stations

As part of its strategic expansion plan, NCC Bank has commenced the rollout of ATM booths across all 16 stations of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-6, beginning with the formal inauguration of an ATM booth at the Shahbagh Metro Rail Station.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of Faruque Ahmed, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd. (DMTCL), and M Shamsul Arefin, managing director of NCC Bank.

Among the distinguished guests were Md Zakaria, project director (additional secretary); AKM Khairul Alam, director (administration); Khondker Ehteshamul Kabir, joint secretary and company secretary; Mohammad Iftikhar Hossain, general manager (operations); Md Nazrul Islam, general manager (signaling and telecom); Shabbir Ahmed, joint secretary and general manager (stores and procurement); along with senior officials from both DMTCL and NCC Bank, including Shahin Akter Nuha, head of transaction banking & cash management, and Mohammad Aminul Islam, head of cards at NCC Bank.

Welcoming the initiative, Faruque Ahmed commended NCC Bank for supporting the government's vision of building a smart, cashless public transportation ecosystem.

He noted that the installation of ATM booths at metro rail stations would significantly enhance commuter convenience and financial accessibility.

M Shamsul Arefin highlighted the transformative impact of the metro rail on Dhaka’s urban mobility.

He emphasized that the reduction in traffic congestion has led to improved productivity and efficiency in economic activities.

Arefin also underlined the future potential of metro stations evolving into vibrant commercial hubs, with possibilities for integrated shopping complexes and business centers.

“In anticipation of this development, NCC Bank is establishing ATM booths at every metro rail station to facilitate seamless financial transactions for passengers and ensure uninterrupted banking services for cardholders,” he stated.

“This initiative will further support local businesses and commuters by making banking services more accessible and secure.”