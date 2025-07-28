Monday, July 28, 2025

City Bank elects Hossain Khaled as new chairman

Hossain Khaled is a sponsor director of City Bank. He has served as the vice chairman of the bank for seven years

Update : 28 Jul 2025, 12:23 AM

The board of directors of City Bank PLC on Sunday elected its director Hossain Khaled as the new chairman of the bank.

Hossain Khaled is a sponsor director of City Bank. He has served as the vice chairman of the bank for seven years.

Additionally, he is a member of the board’s executive committee and risk management committee.

He also serves as the chairman of the bank’s two subsidiaries namely City Brokerage Limited and City Hong Kong Limited. 

Khaled is a former four-term serving president of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), former co-chairman of the Bangladesh Better Business Forum, and founding president of the Bangladesh Chapter of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO).

He completed his BBA in Accounting from the University of Toledo in Ohio, US, and obtained his MBA in International Banking from Texas A&M University.

His father, late Anwar Hossain—founder of Anwar Group of Industries—is one of the key founding sponsor directors of City Bank, and served four times as its chairman.

Hossain Khaled is currently serving as group managing director of Anwar Group of Industries.

