ONE Bank opens Pallibazar sub-branch

ONE Bank PLC formally inaugurated Pallibazar sub-branch under its Joypara Branch on July 24 at Muksudpur, Dohar.

Newaz Khalid Ahmed, executive vice president & zonal head (Dhaka Prime & West) branch distribution, Md Zahidul Islam, executive vice president & in charge operations division, Md Sabbir Shawkat Hayat, SVP & senior manager, HRD and Kazi Md. Forkan, vice president & in charge of establishment & central support division of the bank inaugurated the sub-branch.

Among others, distinguished businessman Mizanur Rahman was also present.

ONE Bank has all the ability to fulfill the needs of the clients which they expect from a modern technology driven and progressive bank.

It is also capable to meet your banking needs and satisfy you through our progressive banking services.

The people of the area now can rely fully on the skilled and experienced employees of ONE Bank for making all sorts of financial transactions.

Among others, senior executives of the bank and a host of distinguished businessmen and prominent elites of the locality were also present.