IFIC Bank holds half-yearly Business Conference 2025

IFIC Bank PLC, the largest bank in the country with 1,414 branches and Uposhakhas (sub-branches), held its Half-Yearly Business Conference 2025 on Saturday at the Multipurpose Hall of IFIC Tower in Purana Paltan, Dhaka.

Chairman of the board of directors of the bank Md Mehmood Husain graced the event as the chief guest.

The conference was presided over by managing director of IFIC Bank Syed Mansur Mustafa.

Among the esteemed members of the Board of Directors present were Kazi Md Mahboob Kasem, Md Golam Mostofa, and Md Monzorul Haque.

The event was attended by deputy managing directors, officials from the head office and managers from 189 branches across the country.

Chairman Md Mehmood Husain stated that the return of customer confidence is the result of ensuring good governance at IFIC Bank.

He proudly announced that the bank’s total deposits have already surpassed Tk51,000 crore.

He added that the consistent development of the bank is a direct outcome of transparent and accountable operations maintained by senior management and officials at all levels.

Managing Director Syed Mansur Mustafa emphasized the importance of ensuring sustainable growth and compliance in transforming IFIC into a resilient bank.

He also highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the bank to develop skilled professionals.

Among the board members, Kazi Md Mahboob Kashem, Md Golam Mostafa, and Md Monzorul Haque also addressed the conference.

They discussed the strong foundations of IFIC as a first-generation bank and shared strategic directives regarding future plans.

In the second session of the event, Dilip Kumar Mondol, chief financial officer of the bank, presented a comprehensive overview of the bank’s business performance for the January–July 2025 period.

The day-long business conference concluded with an interactive Q&A session.