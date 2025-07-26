Saturday, July 26, 2025

Islami Bank holds view-exchange meeting

Md Omar Faruk Khan, managing director (current charge) delivered the welcome speech

Update : 26 Jul 2025, 04:50 PM

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC organized a views-exchange meeting with M Zubaidur Rahman, chairman of the bank and the executives from the head office, zonal heads and branch managers on Thursday through virtual platform.

Md Altaf Hossain, additional managing director, Md Mahboob Alam, Mahmudur Rahman, Md Rafiqul Islam, KM Munirul Alam Al-Mamoon, M Kamaluddin Jasim, and Md Maksudur Rahman, deputy managing directors along with heads of wings and divisions of the head office, heads of 16 zones and managers of 400 branches, in-charges of 271 sub-branches of the bank participated in the program. 

In his keynote address, Prof M Zubaidur Rahman emphasized the need for united efforts to restore the bank's reputation.

He urged everyone to set clear targets and work towards achieving them, particularly in the areas of deposit mobilization, asset growth and recovery of overdue investments.

He stated that a lot must be accomplished within a short time.

Highlighting the urgency of current challenges, he instructed all concerned to work tirelessly to identify and resolve pressing issues facing the bank.

