Brac Bank crosses $1bn market value: only bank in Bangladesh

Brac Bank has achieved a historic milestone by surpassing $1 billion in market capitalization, becoming the only bank in Bangladesh to reach this landmark in the capital market.

This remarkable achievement reflects the enduring confidence of both local and international investors in the bank’s performance and long-term prospects.

Brac Bank's continued growth is underpinned by strong governance, consistent financial performance, and the highest credit ratings in the country.

The bank is widely recognized as a benchmark for corporate governance and values-based banking, leading the industry across nearly all key financial indicators.

Brac Bank, a blue-chip stock, has witnessed a sustained upward trend on both the Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchanges in recent weeks.

As of July 21, 2025, its share price stood at Tk63.70, significantly above its face value of Tk10.

Out of 199 crore listed shares, 46.17% are held by the bank’s sponsors and directors, while 33.79% are owned by foreign investors—the highest level of international shareholding among banks in Bangladesh.

The remaining 13.28% and 6.76% are held by local institutions and the general public, respectively.

With an authorized capital of Tk5,000 crore and a paid-up capital of Tk1,991 crore, Brac Bank has shown significant improvement across all key financial metrics, including earnings per share, return on equity, return on assets, non-performing loans, and profit after tax.

Commenting on the milestone, the bank’s managing director & CEO (Current Charge) Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, said: “We are extremely proud to become the first and only bank in Bangladesh to cross $1 billion in market capitalization. This milestone is a testament to the steadfast trust of our shareholders and customers.”

“It reflects our deep commitment to strong governance, prudent financial management, and long-term value creation. We remain dedicated to delivering sustainable growth and enhancing shareholder value,” he added.