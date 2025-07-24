Prime Bank, Hatil Complex partner for payroll, digital cash management solutions

Prime Bank PLC and Hatil Complex Limited have recently signed an agreement to launch a strategic partnership, aiming to enhance Hatil’s financial operations through specialized payroll banking and digital cash management services.

Under this partnership, Prime Bank will provide Hatil with a seamless payroll management solution to streamline salary disbursements, along with comprehensive digital cash management services.

Hatil employees will enjoy exclusive banking privileges through Prime Bank’s highly customized offerings.

Additionally, the company will utilize PrimePay, the bank’s omni-digital platform, to initiate all types of domestic disbursements digitally.

Hatil will also benefit from Prime Bank’s extensive nationwide branch network to facilitate efficient sales collections and other transaction-related services.

M Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank PLC, and Selim H Rahman, managing director & chairman of Hatil Complex Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Mamur Ahmed, SEVP head of branch distribution network; Mohammad Salauddin Hazari, EVP, commercial banking division; Md Rashedul Husain, SVP, cash management; Hasina Fardous, VP & head of payroll banking; Md Abul Hasnath Rana, SAVP, commercial banking division; Fahima Nasrin, SEO, commercial banking division; Mushfiq Ahmed Fahim, business development manager; payroll banking and Farzana Jitu, relationship manager, cash management attended the event along with other respective officials of the bank.

This collaboration is expected to elevate Hatil’s banking experience with tailored digital solutions and dedicated support from Prime Bank.