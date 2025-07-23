Standard Bank holds 50th meeting of Shariah Supervisory Committee

The 50th Meeting of the Shariah Supervisory Committee of Standard Bank PLC was held on Wednesday at the bank’s boardroom, head office, Dhaka.

Chairman of Shariah Supervisory Committee Muhammed Saifullah presided over the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Prof Zubair Mohammad Ehsanul Hoque, Member Secretary; Prof Hafiz Muztaba Riza Ahmed, Member; Mufti Mohammad Imam Hossain, Member and Md Habibur Rahman, managing director & CEO Md Siddiqur Rahman, deputy managing director along with senior officials of Shariah Secretariat Division, were also present in the meeting.