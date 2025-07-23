Prof M Zubaidur Rahman elected chairman of Islami Bank

Professor M Zubaidur Rahman has been elected the chairman of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC.

He was elected Chairman at a board meeting of the bank held on Wednesday.

Earlier he was serving as the independent director of the bank.

He started his career as a lecturer, Department of Finance in Dhaka University back in 1975.

Then he obtained his Ph.D. in Finance from the University of Manchester, UK.

Later he held various academic positions internationally i.e Professor at State University of New York, visiting Professor at the University of Bocconi, Italy, visiting Scholar at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, USA and the Moscow State University, Russia.

He is the founder and vice chancellor of ZNRF University of Management Sciences (ZUMS) in Dhaka.

Professor Rahman is an experienced independent adviser to companies, governments and international organizations operating in developing and emerging market economies.

His work includes strategic advice, and change management process.

He has deep expertise in country financial accountability arrangements and corporate governance.

His work as a senior staff member of the World Bank mainly focused on institutional capacity building activities to assist the World Bank’s member countries in strengthening institutional underpinnings of financial transparency, accountability and governance in both private and public sectors of the economy.

Results demonstrate that much of the work had deep and lasting impact on the development of the individual countries and regions.

During his tenure at the World Bank, Professor Rahman led the design and implementation of a program called the "Standards and Codes Initiative" to strengthen the international financial architecture.

In this regard, he participated in policy dialogues with high-level government officials from various countries, built partnerships with both internal and external stakeholders, and played a vital role in enhancing institutional capacity.

Professor Rahman also played a leading role in establishing and managing the operations of the international professional services firm Deloitte in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

In these countries, he made significant contributions to the development of market economies.

His professional work extended across numerous countries on every continent.