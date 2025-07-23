Al-Arafah Islami Bank holds transparent recruitment, merit-based assessment program

Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC is committed to build a merit-based and professionally sound banking environment.

The bank's operational efficiency, financial stability and leading role in Islamic Shariah-based banking are recognized nationwide.

Recently, several internal and external audit assessments have been conducted on the transparency of banking activities, risk management, efficient human resource management and quality of financial reporting.

Various auditors and regulatory authorities have observed that the bank has not followed the proper process in the recruitment of entry-level officers since 2021 and guided for taking necessary steps through proper assessment.

Subsequently, the manpower recruited at the entry-level positions without following the proper process since 2021 was brought under an assessment.

As part of the process, an impartial and quality assessment test was organized by the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka.

A total of 1,414 officers participated in the test out of which 864 candidates were qualified and 550 candidates were disqualified.

To maintain the continuity of the bank's administrative and good governance, under the manpower assessment program, the disqualified officers have been released from service maintaining proper compliance with the bank's Employees’ Service Rules and the prevailing Laws of Land.

Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC remains devoted to forming a modern, sustainable, and customer-centric Islamic Banking system by recruiting capable, qualified, and transparently selected professionals.