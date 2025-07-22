Prime Bank commits 5C to support victims of Milestone School plane crash

Prime Bank PLC has committed to contribute Tk5 crore to support the medical treatment and rehabilitation of the critically injured students & teachers of the tragic aircraft crash at Milestone School & College in Uttara, Dhaka.

Prime Bank stands beside the affected families and the broader community during this heartbreaking national tragedy.

The contribution will be directed toward urgent medical care, burn treatment, and rehabilitation of the injured students, guardians, teachers, and staff members.

“We are deeply saddened by this unimaginable tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones,” said Tanjil Chowdhury, chairman of Prime Bank.

“We hope this support can help alleviate some of the suffering and assist in the healing process.”

The bank also extended its gratitude to the rescue workers, hospital staff and all who responded swiftly to the emergency.

Prime Bank remains committed to serving the nation in moments of need and will continue to stand by the community during this difficult period.