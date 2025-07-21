Bank Asia, Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View to offer privileges for cardholders

Bank Asia PLC has partnered with Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View to offer exclusive privileges for its cardholders.

Under this exciting collaboration, Bank Asia credit cardholders can now enjoy a Buy 1 Get 1 Free Room Night Stay at Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View.

In addition to complimentary breakfast, guests can enjoy a 15% discount on buffet dinner & in-room dining, and a 20% discount on spa treatments.

The official signing ceremony took place on July 20 at Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View.

Duco E. de Vries, cluster general manager from Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View, and Zishan Ahammad, EVP & head of cards, ADC & Internet Banking from Bank Asia signed the agreement on behalf from their respective organizations.

Senior officials from both organizations were also present.