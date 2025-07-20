BB recognizes MTB again among top sustainable banks of 2024

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) has once again been recognized by Bangladesh Bank as one of the top ten sustainable banks in Bangladesh for its outstanding performance in 2024.

This recognition by the Sustainable Finance Department (SFD) of the Central Bank reaffirms MTB’s continued commitment to ethical banking, environmental responsibility, and inclusive growth.

The evaluation was based on five key criteria: Sustainable Finance, CSR Activities, Green Refinance, Core Banking Sustainability, and Banking Service Coverage. MTB’s consistent achievements across these areas reflect its strong focus on driving sustainable development through responsible banking.

“This recognition from Bangladesh Bank is a proud moment for MTB,” said Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO of MTB.

“It validates our long-term vision to promote sustainability, contribute to a greener economy, and support communities through meaningful social initiatives.”

MTB was previously honored in 2020 and 2023, and this latest recognition further solidifies its position as a leading sustainable bank in Bangladesh.

As MTB continues its journey towards responsible growth, this accolade adds to its growing list of national and international recognitions.