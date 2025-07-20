UCB holds Business Review Meeting for H1’25

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) held a significant business review meeting on July 19 at BCDM in Savar.

The meeting was attended by the bank’s chairman Sharif Zahir, members of the board of directors, managing director and CEO Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, and other senior officials.

The meeting focused on reviewing UCB’s business operations, strategic progress, and future plans.

The highlight of the discussion was a remarkable achievement by the bank—during the first half of 2025, UCB’s net deposits increased by Tk7,783 crore, significantly surpassing both its budgeted target of Tk5,100 crore and its goal of Tk6,000 crore.

The board expressed gratitude to the bank’s employees for their dedication and hard work.

According to the senior management, this accomplishment is a reflection of UCB’s operational excellence and the unwavering trust of its customers.

UCB has now emerged as one of the most stable and sustainable financial institutions in the country.

Several key strategic decisions were made at the meeting, including: Emphasizing risk-free and sustainable lending; Adopting modern strategies in internal processes and human resource management; Expanding technology-driven banking services to ensure faster and more secure customer experiences; Maintaining the current positive trend in deposits through the launch of new strategies and financial products.

Currently, UCB’s advance-deposit ratio (ADR) stands at 87.5%, a notable improvement compared to 92.5% in September and 91.3% in December of the previous year.

While many banks are facing liquidity crises due to excessive lending, UCB has managed to secure a strong position.

At the conclusion of the meeting, senior bank officials noted that this business review meeting will serve as a milestone in shaping UCB’s future strategies.

They expressed optimism that, with customer trust and employee efficiency, UCB will continue to play a leading role in Bangladesh’s banking sector in the coming days.