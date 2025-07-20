Southeast Bank, NSU launch co-branded Visa credit, prepaid cards

Southeast Bank PLC and North South University have officially launched an exclusive Visa co-branded credit and prepaid card at the NSU campus in Bashundhara, Dhaka recently.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Professor Dr. Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, vice chancellor of North South University; Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, managing director (current charge) of Southeast Bank PLC; and Sabbir Ahmed, country manager, Visa – Bangladesh, Nepal & Bhutan.

As part of the initiative, Southeast Bank PLC introduced co-branded credit cards for NSU faculty and staff, and co-branded prepaid cards for students.

Faculty members and staff will enjoy lifetime annual fee waiver on their credit cards, along with suitable credit limits based on eligibility.

Students will benefit from a first-year annual fee waiver on their prepaid cards, along with a Tk300 cashback on their first transaction.

The prepaid cards are specially designed to support both domestic and international payments, including online transactions such as foreign university application fees, thereby promoting financial inclusion and convenience for students.

The launch event was attended by several senior officials from both institutions.

Distinguished attendees included Ahmed Tazmeen, registrar, and Professor Abdur Rob Khan, treasurer of North South University.

From Southeast Bank PLC., key participants were Md Abdus Sabur Khan, senior executive vice president & head of cards; Kashef Rahman, senior executive vice president & head of information technology division; Mamunur Rashid, senior vice president & company secretary, board division; and Sayma Banu, director, Training Institute.

Representing Visa, Ashish Chakraborty, director, business development, South Asia, was also in attendance.