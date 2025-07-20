Premier Bank donates 10L to Diabetic Hospital

As part of its continued commitment to social welfare, The Premier Bank PLC has donated Tk10 lakh to Sylhet Diabetic Hospital to support its ongoing development efforts.

The donation cheque was handed over at a ceremony held recently on the hospital premises.

On behalf of the bank, Md Habibur Rahman Tipu, assistant vice president and branch manager of Sylhet Branch, formally handed over the cheque to the hospital authority.

Present at the event were Professor Dr. M. A. Ahbab, president of Sylhet Diabetic Association; Shibbabrata Bhowmik Chandan, joint secretary; Ariful Haque Choudhury, chairman of the Hospital Development Sub-Committee and former Mayor of Sylhet City Corporation; and Dr. ATM Zafar Ahmad, acting superintendent of Sylhet Diabetic & General Hospital.