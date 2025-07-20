Al Arafah Islami Bank, H & S Glassware ink deal

Al-Arafah Islami Bank signed an agreement with H & S Glassware Ltd. to provide payroll banking services for the employees of this organization.

Executive vice president of the Bank Mohammad Rafiqul Islam and chairman of H & S Glassware Ltd. Md. Hafizur Rahman exchanged the signed documents.

Under this Payroll Banking Agreement, employees of H & S Glassware Ltd. will enjoy unique and exclusive financial propositions and privileged banking services along with complete retail banking solutions.

Senior Assistant Vice President Salauddin Ahamed, Saif Imam Bokhari, Managing Director of H & S Glassware Ltd. Md. Habibur Rahman, Assistant General Manager (Admin) Rezaul Mahbub Joardar and officials from both organizations were present in the ceremony.