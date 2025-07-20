Sunday, July 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Al Arafah Islami Bank, H & S Glassware ink deal

Executive vice president of the Bank Mohammad Rafiqul Islam and chairman of H & S Glassware Ltd. Md. Hafizur Rahman exchanged the signed documents

Update : 20 Jul 2025, 04:37 PM

Al-Arafah Islami Bank signed an agreement with H & S Glassware Ltd. to provide payroll banking services for the employees of this organization.

Executive vice president of the Bank Mohammad Rafiqul Islam and chairman of H & S Glassware Ltd. Md. Hafizur Rahman exchanged the signed documents.

Under this Payroll Banking Agreement, employees of H & S Glassware Ltd. will enjoy unique and exclusive financial propositions and privileged banking services along with complete retail banking solutions.

Senior Assistant Vice President Salauddin Ahamed, Saif Imam Bokhari, Managing Director of H & S Glassware Ltd. Md. Habibur Rahman, Assistant General Manager (Admin) Rezaul Mahbub Joardar and officials from both organizations were present in the ceremony.

Read More

US buyers paint bleak picture for Bangladesh after tariff hike

Premier Bank donates 10L to Diabetic Hospital

Mercantile Bank holds 26th AGM

Euromoney awards Prime Bank ‘Best Bank for ESG 2025’

IIX’s Women’s Livelihood Bond 7 to fund women enterprises across South, Southeast Asia

Bangladesh delegation sets out for China to promote investment opportunities

Latest News

Fixing our healthcare at an earlier stage

No life without water: Settler attacks threaten West Bank communities

EC writing to 82 parties, including NCP, in second phase of registration review

Flood fear looms over northern districts as Teesta swells

Our revenue generation cannot keep struggling

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x