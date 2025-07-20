Mercantile Bank holds 26th AGM

The 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Mercantile Bank PLC was held virtually from its head office on Sunday.

The Balance Sheet as on December 31, 2024 has been approved by the Shareholders.

The meeting was presided over by Md Anwarul Haq, chairman of the board of directors of Mercantile Bank PLC.

The bank’s managing director Mati Ul Hasan delivered his welcome speech at the AGM.

Akram Hossain (Humayun), vice chairman; MA Khan Belal, chairman, executive committee; Mohammad Abdul Awal, chairman, risk management committee; Prof Md Rezaul Kabir, chairman, audit committee & independent director; ASM Feroz Alam, M Amanullah, Mosharref Hossain, directors and Mohammad Thoufiqul Islam, independent director, were present at the AGM.

The bank’s CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, company secretary Mohammad Rezaul Karim, significant number of shareholders & sponsors were also connected to the AGM virtually.

The chairman in his speech stated that Mercantile Bank succeeded in 2024 by means of co-operation and support of its shareholders, clients, Bangladesh Bank and other regulatory bodies.

He thanked the board of directors and the management for their collective effort towards the achievement of the bank.

He also expressed his firm belief that Mercantile Bank PLC will be able to face the challenges of 21st century by developing the quality of its services and human resources and implementing use of latest technology and managing risks.

The bank’s managing director Mati Ul Hasan informed the shareholders about the activities of the bank in the year 2024 and presented the future planning for the year 2025.

The bank has also reported consolidated EPS of Tk0.58, NAV per share (NAVPS) of Tk23.75 and Net Operating Cash Flow per share (NOCFPS) of Tk17.80 for the year ended on 31 December, 2024.

Deputy managing directors Md. Zakir Hossain, Shamim Ahmed, Ashim Kumar Saha and Dr. Md. Zahid Hossain, SEVPs Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid, Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan and Md. Abdul Halim along with senior executives and officers were present on the occasion.