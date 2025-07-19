EBL launches BD’s first social currency card for youth

Eastern Bank has formally launched the ‘SkyFlex Visa Prepaid Card’—Bangladesh’s first app-based social currency prepaid card—designed specifically for the digitally savvy youth segment.

The new card was brought to market in strategic partnership with The Yours Truly and Visa.

This co-branded innovation combines EBL’s banking expertise with The Yours Truly’s deep engagement with next-gen consumers.

The SkyFlex card merges financial functionality with lifestyle value, offering an experience tailored for social media content creators and influencers, as well as freelancers and students seeking both flexibility and freedom in how they manage their money.

The SkyFlex Prepaid Card, linked with the Flex app, offers dual currency functionality, contactless payment, e-commerce compatibility, and a unique rewards system called FlexScore, which allows cardholders to earn cashback across selected merchants.

Verified users can sign up directly through the dedicated app—no branch visit required.

Sabbir Ahmed, Visa country manager for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, said: "This innovation reflects Visa’s ongoing commitment towards empowering the youth with secure, flexible, and digitally advanced payment solutions. We believe SkyFlex will not only enhance financial inclusion but also redefine how young people in Bangladesh interact with digital financial services, making their everyday transactions more seamless and rewarding."

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director of EBL said: “This innovation reflects commitment of EBL to building secure, digital-first financial products that promote inclusion and empower the next generation.”

“At The Yours Truly, we’ve been at the forefront of influencer marketing and creator empowerment since day one,” said M Jahangir Alam, chairman of The Yours Truly Limited.

“With the launch of this social currency-based card, in partnership with EBL and Visa, we aim to strengthen the creator economy by giving aspiring and established creators the financial tools they need to grow and monetize their talents efficiently.”

From EBL Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director; Ahmed Shaheen, additional managing director; and M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director, were present. Sabbir Ahmed, Visa’s country manager for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan and other senior Visa officials, along with M Jahangir Alam, chairman; Mahzabin Ferdous, managing director; and Breity Sabrin, CEO of The Yours Truly Ltd., also attended the ceremony.