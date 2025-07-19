Saturday, July 19, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Brac Bank Reading Cafés discuss Bibhutibhushan, Albert Camus' works

These forums are part of the bank's commitment to nurturing a culture of intellectual curiosity and lifelong learning among its coworkers

Update : 19 Jul 2025, 04:56 PM

The Reading Cafés at Brac Bank's Sepal Tower and Anik Tower recently hosted engaging discussions on two literary masterpieces — The Stranger by French-Algerian author Albert Camus and Taranath Tantrik Samagra, a celebrated short story collection by Bengali writer Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay.

These monthly literary circles, part of Brac Bank's coworker engagement initiative, bring together reading enthusiasts from across the bank to explore notable literary works.

The sessions foster thoughtful reflection, critical dialogue, and a shared passion for literature beyond the professional environment.

At the Sepal Tower Reading Café, members delved into The Stranger, uncovering Camus' exploration of existentialism, morality, and societal alienation.

Despite the novel's foreign roots, participants found the themes deeply relevant and engaging.

The discussion offered profound insights into the human condition and the absurdities of modern life, reflecting Camus' enduring influence on global thought.

Meanwhile, at the Anik Tower session, readers immersed themselves in the mystical world of Taranath Tantrik.

The group explored the enigmatic character of Taranath, praised Bibhutibhushan's unique storytelling craft, and examined the stories' rich blend of realism, fantasy, and the occult.

The tales sparked thought-provoking conversations around the human psyche, superstition, and societal taboos that still linger in contemporary life.

Brac Bank currently operates four Reading Cafés located in Dhaka, Chattogram, and Chuadanga.

These forums are part of the bank's commitment to nurturing a culture of intellectual curiosity and lifelong learning among its coworkers.

By encouraging literary exploration and the exchange of diverse viewpoints, the Reading Cafés aim to inspire critical thinking and instill a love of knowledge beyond the workplace.

