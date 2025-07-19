Standard Bank, National Pension Authority ink deal

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between National Pension Authority (NPA) & Standard Bank PLC. (SBPLC.) on July 14 at a ceremony held at the Secretariat of Ministry of Finance in the capital.

The ceremony was presided over by executive chairman of the National Pension Authority Md Mohiuddin Khan where Md Khairuzzaman Mojumder, secretary of the Ministry of Finance was present as chief guest.

Managing Director & CEO of Standard Bank Md Habibur Rahman and executive chairman of the National Pension Authority Md Mohiuddin Khan signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.