Prime Bank recognized in ‘Sustainability Rating 2024’ for 3rd straight year

By excelling in these critical areas, Prime Bank continues to strengthen its position as a forward-looking financial institution dedicated to promoting sustainable development

Update : 17 Jul 2025, 11:06 PM

Prime Bank PLC has once again been recognized by Bangladesh Bank in the prestigious Sustainability Rating 2024, marking the third consecutive year of this achievement

This continued recognition highlights Prime Bank’s strong and consistent commitment to sustainability, particularly in areas such as green refinancing, sustainable core banking operations, and corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Bangladesh Bank introduced the Sustainability Rating in 2020 to encourage banks and financial institutions to integrate environmental social and governance (ESG) principles into their business practices.

The rating is based on five key indicators: the Sustainable Finance Index, CSR activities, Green Project Financing, the Core Banking Sustainability Index and Banking Services Coverage.

By excelling in these critical areas, Prime Bank continues to strengthen its position as a forward-looking financial institution dedicated to promoting sustainable development and environmental responsibility in Bangladesh’s banking sector.

