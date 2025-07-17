10 banks and 2 NBFIs get BB’s Sustainability Rating 2024

Ten private commercial banks and two non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs) obtained Bangladesh Bank’s Sustainability Rating 2024, taking the total tally to 12.

Last year, 13 financial institutions were included in this list.

According to Bangladesh Bank's Sustainability Finance Report 2024, the top-rated banks were (alphabetically) Brac Bank, City Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank, Eastern Bank, Jamuna Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, NCC Bank, Prime Bank, Pubali Bank, and Shahjalal Islami Bank.

Four new banks on this list include Dutch-Bangla Bank, NCC Bank, Pubali Bank, and Shahjalal Islami Bank.

Brac Bank, City Bank, Eastern Bank, Jamuna Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, and Prime Bank were also featured in the 2023 rankings.

In contrast, Exim Bank, Trust Bank, United Commercial Bank, and Uttara Bank—previously ranked in 2023—have dropped off the list in 2024.

Among financial institutions, IDLC Finance and IPDC Finance retained their places in the sustainability rankings for the second consecutive year. But United Finance Limited did not make it to the new list.

Bangladesh Bank first introduced the sustainability rating system in 2020 to encourage financial institutions to integrate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations into their operations.

Criteria

The central bank evaluates commercial banks and financial institutions based on five key indicators.

The Sustainable Finance Index, CSR activities, green project financing, the Core Banking Sustainability Index, and Banking Services Coverage.

The Core Banking Sustainability and Banking Services Coverage indicators collectively account for about 60% of the total score.

Banks with strong risk management, adequate capital, and low non-performing loan (NPL) ratios tend to score higher.

Specifically, the core banking sustainability score considers the net NPL ratio, Tier-1 capital to risk-weighted assets, provision maintenance, CMSME loan share, and large-loan portfolio exposure.

The services coverage component, weighted at about 10%, evaluates reach through branch networks, number of deposit and loan accounts, and agent banking outlets.