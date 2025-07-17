Thursday, July 17, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Bank Asia, National Pension Authority ink deal

Sohail RK Hussain, managing director of Bank Asia, after signing the MoU, reiterated Bank Asia’s commitment to inclusive, tech-driven banking that contributes to long-term national goals

Update : 17 Jul 2025, 06:18 PM

Bank Asia PLC. has signed an MoU with the National Pension Authority (NPA) to support the implementation of the Universal Pension Scheme, a major step toward ensuring financial security for citizens across all segments.

Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, secretary of Finance Division was the Chief Guest at the MoU signing ceremony held at the Finance Division conference room on July 14.

The event was presided over by Md Mohiuddin Khan, executive chairman of the National Pension Authority (NPA).

Sohail RK Hussain, managing director of Bank Asia, after signing the MoU, reiterated Bank Asia’s commitment to inclusive, tech-driven banking that contributes to long-term national goals.

As part of this partnership, Bank Asia will facilitate seamless registration, contribution collection, and real-time digital integration for pension subscribers.

