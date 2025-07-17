Thursday, July 17, 2025

Mercantile Bank opens Alipur sub branch in Patuakhali

ASM Feroz Alam, sponsor director of the bank, launched the Uposhakha virtually as the chief guest while Mati Ul Hasan, managing director of the Bank presided over the program

Update : 17 Jul 2025, 06:16 PM

Mercantile Bank inaugurated Alipur sub branch at Patuakhali on Thursday to provide easy and tech-savvy banking services to the customers.

ASM Feroz Alam, sponsor director of the bank, launched the Uposhakha virtually as the chief guest while Mati Ul Hasan, managing director of the Bank presided over the program.

Md Zakir Hossain, Shamim Ahmed, Ashim Kumar Saha & Dr. Md. Zahid Hossain DMDs; and Tapash Chandra Paul, CFO of the bank were present on the occasion. 

Mohiuddin Musolli Sultan and Selim Hawlader, Local Businessman spokes on the inaugural ceremony.

SEVPs Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid & Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan and Head of HR Md. Salahuddin Khan were present in the Head Office on the occasion.

VP & Head of Branches Division Mohammad Hossain, AVP & Head of Khepupara Branch Md. Faruk Shikder , in-charge of Alipur uposhakha Mohammad Imam Hossain, invited guests, valued customers along with officials of the bank were present at the Alipur Uposhakha premises.

The 48th Alipur uposhaka (under control of Khepupara Branch) located at Khan Bhaban, Vill-Alipur Bandar, Alipur, Union-7 No. Latachapli, Thana-Mohipur, District-Patuakhali.

