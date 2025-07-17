Islami Bank Chairman Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud steps down

Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud on Thursday resigned as chairman of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd.

He submitted his resignation letter to the bank’s board of directors on the day.

Masud was appointed chairman of Islami Bank on August 22 last, following a restructuring of the bank’s board by the central bank after the fall of the Awami League government on August 5.

The restructured five-member board was led by Masud, a former managing director of state-owned Sonali and Rupali banks during the previous government’s tenure.

He took over the chairmanship of Islami Bank after an extended retirement following his tenure at Sonali Bank.

However, in recent weeks, the central bank reportedly received several complaints against him.

Acting on these reports, Kabir Ahmed of the Banking Regulation and Policy Department (BRPD) of Bangladesh Bank called Masud in for an urgent meeting on July 3, during which he was advised to resign, sources said.

His resignation comes a day after the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) sought detailed bank information of Obayed Ullah and his family members as part of a financial inquiry.

According to a letter sent by the anti-money laundering agency on Sunday (July 14), all scheduled banks were asked to submit account-related documents, including account opening forms, updated statements, savings certificates, bonds, lockers, credit cards, student files, prepaid and gift cards, and transaction records involving Tk5 lakh or more connected to Masud or anyone linked to his interests.