NRB Bank signs MoU to accelerate National Pension Scheme

The National Pension Authority (NPA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NRB Bank PLC on July 14 in the conference room of the Finance Division, Ministry of Finance to further accelerate the implementation of the Universal Pension Scheme.

Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, secretary of the Finance Division, Ministry of Finance, was present as the chief guest at the event.

Md Mohiuddin Khan, executive chairman of the National Pension Authority, Finance Division, Ministry of Finance was presided over the signing ceremony.

Managing Director & CEO of NRB Bank PLC Tarek Reaz Khan signed the agreement on the bank’s behalf at the MoU ceremony.

The Universal Pension Scheme, run by the National Pension Authority, has four separate programs - Probas, Pragati, Suraksha and Samata.

A unique pension ID is provided to each participant, through which they can instantly monitor their contributions and profits online.

In addition to post-retirement financial security, the scheme also offers income tax concessions, loan facilities and government co-partnership for the poor and underprivileged.