Former ONE Bank chairman Sayeed H Chowdhury passes away

Sayeed Hossain Chowdhury, one of the founders and former chairman of ONE Bank PLC, died on Tuesday around 11:10 am at a private hospital in Dhaka.

He played the role of the key figure in the development of ONE Bank PLC, where he served as chairman during two tenures (2001–2008 and 2012–2020) and as a director in later years.

Chowdhury was the founder chairman and CEO of HRC Group.

In 1991, he established HRC Group, which grew into a major conglomerate involved in sectors like shipping, real estate, media, finance, and IT.

He also held leadership roles in several organizations including Media New Age, ISN Ltd., and BGIC.

He served as president of BOGSOA (Bangladesh Ocean Going Ship Owners Association).

He also served as honorary consul of Spain in Bangladesh.

His Namaz-e-Janaza will be held Wednesday (July 16) bad Asar around 4:45 pm at Sadat Nur Mansion, 5 Paribagh, Shahbagh, Dhaka.