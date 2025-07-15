Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Former ONE Bank chairman Sayeed H Chowdhury passes away

He played the role of the key figure in the development of ONE Bank PLC, where he served as chairman during two tenures (2001–2008 and 2012–2020) and as a director in later years

Update : 15 Jul 2025, 09:44 PM

Sayeed Hossain Chowdhury, one of the founders and former chairman of ONE Bank PLC, died on Tuesday around 11:10 am at a private hospital in Dhaka.

He played the role of the key figure in the development of ONE Bank PLC, where he served as chairman during two tenures (2001–2008 and 2012–2020) and as a director in later years.   

Chowdhury was the founder chairman and CEO of HRC Group.

In 1991, he established HRC Group, which grew into a major conglomerate involved in sectors like shipping, real estate, media, finance, and IT.

He also held leadership roles in several organizations including Media New Age, ISN Ltd., and BGIC.

He served as president of BOGSOA (Bangladesh Ocean Going Ship Owners Association).

He also served as honorary consul of Spain in Bangladesh.

His Namaz-e-Janaza will be held Wednesday (July 16) bad Asar around 4:45 pm at Sadat Nur Mansion, 5 Paribagh, Shahbagh, Dhaka.  

Read More

BB purchases $373m at dollar auction

Standard Bank holds 413th board meeting

ONE Bank celebrates it's 26th anniversary

UCB partners with NPA for Universal Pension Scheme

Singer Bangladesh, Buet sign MoU

Romo Rouf Chowdhury reelected chairman of Bank Asia

Latest News

We must become self-sufficient

A damning assessment

What 5,000 Years of Indian History taught me about Bengal’s present

Where should higher education go next?

The anatomy of protest and the crisis of the state

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x