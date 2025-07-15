Standard Bank holds 413th board meeting

The 413th board meeting of Shariah-based Standard Bank PLC was held on Tuesday at the bank’s boardroom, Head Office, Dhaka.

Chairman of the board of directors Mohammed Abdul Aziz presided over the meeting.

It was attended by Vice Chairman AKM Abdul Alim, Director & Founder Vice Chairman Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Directors Ashok Kumar Saha, Ferozur Rahman, S.A.M. Hossain, Al-haj Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Gulzar Ahmed, Md. Zahedul Hoque, Ferdous Ali Khan, Ashit Kumar Saha, Jhahedul Alam and Independent Director Golam Hafiz Ahmed.

Md. Habibur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO; Md. Siddiqur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director and Md. Mizanur Rahman, Company Secretary were also present in the meeting.