Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

ONE Bank celebrates it's 26th anniversary

One Bank anniversary celebrations at their headquarters 

Update : 15 Jul 2025, 09:15 PM

To mark the occasion, A.S.M. Shahidullah Khan, chairman of the bank's board of directors, cut a cake at its Corporate Headquarters. 

 

 Anannya Das Gupta, director, Shawket Jaman, managing director (currently in charge), attended the event. 

 

Shabbir Ahmed, AMD, Abu Zafore Md. Saleh, head of Islami Bank, John Sarkar, DMD, and Md. Anwarul Islam, company secretary and head of HR, were present during the ceremony. 

 

The chief legal officer, head of the recovery division, and senior bank executives were also present. 


ONE Bank PLC began its journey as a commercial bank on July 14, 1999. Presently, the Bank operates through 114 Branches, 184 ATM and CRM Booths, 48 Sub-Branches, 19 Collection Booths, and 276 agent outlets nationwide.     

Read More

Former ONE Bank chairman Sayeed H Chowdhury passes away

BB purchases $373m at dollar auction

Standard Bank holds 413th board meeting

UCB partners with NPA for Universal Pension Scheme

Singer Bangladesh, Buet sign MoU

Romo Rouf Chowdhury reelected chairman of Bank Asia

Latest News

We must become self-sufficient

A damning assessment

What 5,000 Years of Indian History taught me about Bengal’s present

Where should higher education go next?

The anatomy of protest and the crisis of the state

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x