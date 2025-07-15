ONE Bank celebrates it's 26th anniversary

To mark the occasion, A.S.M. Shahidullah Khan, chairman of the bank's board of directors, cut a cake at its Corporate Headquarters.

Anannya Das Gupta, director, Shawket Jaman, managing director (currently in charge), attended the event.

Shabbir Ahmed, AMD, Abu Zafore Md. Saleh, head of Islami Bank, John Sarkar, DMD, and Md. Anwarul Islam, company secretary and head of HR, were present during the ceremony.

The chief legal officer, head of the recovery division, and senior bank executives were also present.



ONE Bank PLC began its journey as a commercial bank on July 14, 1999. Presently, the Bank operates through 114 Branches, 184 ATM and CRM Booths, 48 Sub-Branches, 19 Collection Booths, and 276 agent outlets nationwide.