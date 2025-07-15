Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Romo Rouf Chowdhury reelected chairman of Bank Asia

Chowdhury is one of the sponsor shareholders as well as sponsor directors of Bank Asia

Update : 15 Jul 2025, 05:43 PM

Romo Rouf Chowdhury has been re-elected as chairman of board of directors of Bank Asia PLC at the Board of Directors’ meeting held recently.

Chowdhury is one of the sponsor shareholders as well as sponsor directors of Bank Asia.

He is a graduate in Engineering from Durham University, United Kingdom.

He brings over 31 years of experience as an industrialist and is recognized as one of Bangladesh’s most successful young entrepreneurs.

Currently, Chowdhury holds the position of chairman of Rancon Group.

Rancon Group has more than 30 subsidiaries, some of which include Rancon Motorbikes Ltd, Rancon Motors Ltd, Rangs Ltd, Rangs Properties Ltd, Rancon Automobiles Ltd, Rancon Oceana Ltd, Rancon Sea Fishing Ltd, and Rancon Electronics Ltd.

