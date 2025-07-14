EBL partners with Norwegian Refugee Council

Eastern Bank PLC. (EBL) has entered into a strategic partnership with the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC).

As per the agreement, NRC will leverage EBL’s comprehensive range of banking products and services to enhance operational efficiency and streamline financial processes across its Bangladesh operations.

Sehnaz Ozdamar, country director of NRC Bangladesh, and Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director of EBL, exchanged documents after signing the partnership deal at the latter’s head office in Dhaka on Sunday.

Michele Carezis, advocacy and communications manager, and Monirul Huda, HR Manager from NRC Bangladesh; and Ahmed Shaheen, additional managing director, M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director, Md Jabedul Alam, head of transaction banking, -corporate banking from EBL were present among others.