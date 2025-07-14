Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
SBAC Bank, National Pension Authority ink deal

Md Mahiuddin Khan, executive chairman of the National Pension Authority, and Md Rabiul Islam, managing director and CEO (CC) of SBAC Bank, signed the agreement

Update : 14 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM

SBAC Bank PLC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Pension Authority (NPA) on Monday at the conference room of the Finance Division, Ministry of Finance.

Md Mahiuddin Khan, executive chairman of the National Pension Authority, and Md Rabiul Islam, managing director and CEO (CC) of SBAC Bank, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Under this MoU, SBAC Bank will be able to register customers and collect monthly installment under Universal Pension Schemes like Pragoti, Surakkha, Samata, and Probash both online and offline.

Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, secretary of the Finance Division, was present as the chief guest at the signing ceremony.

Md Masoodur Rahman, SEVP & head of banking operations division of SBAC Bank, including senior officials from both organizations were at the program.

