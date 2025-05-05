Monday, May 05, 2025

Syed Mizanur Rahman appointed MD & CEO of AB Bank

Rahman joined AB Bank in March, 2011 as senior vice president and worked in major portfolios of the bank before becoming the additional managing director on August 13, 2024

Update : 05 May 2025, 09:24 PM

Syed Mizanur Rahman has been appointed as managing director & CEO of AB Bank PLC. with effect from Monday.

Rahman joined AB Bank in March, 2011 as senior vice president and worked in major portfolios of the bank before becoming the additional managing director on August 13, 2024.

He has over 28 years of banking experience.

Before joining AB Bank, he worked for Dhaka Bank, IPDC, Bank Al Falah and United Commercial Bank.

Over the years, Rahman acquired extensive knowledge in different segments of the banking industry with a distinct focus on branch banking, retail, process transformation, business development, and corporate communication.

He completed his MBA from Institute of Business Administration, University of Dhaka.

