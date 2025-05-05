Monday, May 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Prime Bank holds 30th AGM virtually

Prime Bank chairman Tanjil Chowdhury presented an overview of the bank’s performance and strategic direction, while Prime Bank CEO Hassan O Rashid addressed shareholder queries and feedback

Update : 05 May 2025, 08:01 PM

Prime Bank PLC conducted its 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually on Monday.

The session was chaired by board chairman Tanjil Chowdhury and attended by 258 registered shareholders, board members, and senior officials.

Company Secretary Tanvir A Siddiqui moderated the live-streamed event, which was also joined by representatives from the stock exchanges and the bank’s auditors.

Shareholders approved a 17.50% cash dividend and a 2.50% stock dividend for the year ended December 31, 2024, along with the audited financial statements.

Prime Bank chairman Tanjil Chowdhury presented an overview of the bank’s performance and strategic direction, while Prime Bank CEO Hassan O Rashid addressed shareholder queries and feedback.

Notably, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) permits virtual AGMs only for listed companies that have maintained “A” category status for five consecutive years.

Read More

Inclusive workplace policies and culture are essential for social and economic justice

Al-Arafah Islami Bank inaugurates development program for MTOs

Inflation dips to 9.17% in April

Lowest exports in FY25 was this April

Pubali Bank holds seminar on Islamic Banking and Finance

Daraz launches 5.5 Best Price, Best Deals campaign

Latest News

Mahfuj: No journalist can be fired without prior notice

DMP issues instructions for commuters ahead of Khaleda Zia's homecoming

Only clean-image candidates will contest election, says BNP's Kaium

Bailey Road fire brought under control, 18 rescued

Rajdhani High School: Legacy of educational excellence in Dhaka

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x