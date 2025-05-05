Prime Bank holds 30th AGM virtually

Prime Bank PLC conducted its 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually on Monday.

The session was chaired by board chairman Tanjil Chowdhury and attended by 258 registered shareholders, board members, and senior officials.

Company Secretary Tanvir A Siddiqui moderated the live-streamed event, which was also joined by representatives from the stock exchanges and the bank’s auditors.

Shareholders approved a 17.50% cash dividend and a 2.50% stock dividend for the year ended December 31, 2024, along with the audited financial statements.

Prime Bank chairman Tanjil Chowdhury presented an overview of the bank’s performance and strategic direction, while Prime Bank CEO Hassan O Rashid addressed shareholder queries and feedback.

Notably, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) permits virtual AGMs only for listed companies that have maintained “A” category status for five consecutive years.