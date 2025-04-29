Community Bank hosts business conference for sales, support community

Community Bank Bangladesh PLC successfully organized a half-day business conference titled “Sales and Support Community”, aimed at empowering and engaging its front-line staff.

The event was hosted by the Alternative Delivery Channel (ADC) division and took place at the Police Convention Center, Eskaton, Dhaka.

More than 200 Customer Service Executives and contractual employees from across the country attended the conference.

Kazi Md Fazlul Karim, DIG (Admin), Bangladesh Police and Director of Community Bank, graced the event as chief guest.

Ahmed Muyeed, Additional DIG, Bangladesh Police Welfare Trust and Director of Community Bank, and Kimiwa Saddat, managing director (current charge) of Community Bank, were present as special guests.

The chief guest and special guests addressed the participants in an enthusiastic and engaging session.

In his remarks, Kimiwa Saddat offered valuable guidance to the contractual team members and emphasized the importance of dedication and goal-oriented performance.

He also expressed heartfelt appreciation for their continuous contributions to the Bank’s growth and success.

Also present at the event were senior officials of the Bank, including Md Ariful Islam, head of corporate banking and head of business; Zahir Ahmed, head of cards; and Md Mamun ur Rahman, head of ADC and Head of MD’s Coordination Team.

The conference reaffirmed Community Bank’s commitment to nurturing its people and strengthening operational excellence through teamwork and strategic engagement.