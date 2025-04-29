Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Community Bank hosts business conference for sales, support community

Kazi Md Fazlul Karim, DIG (Admin), Bangladesh Police and Director of Community Bank, graced the event as chief guest

Update : 29 Apr 2025, 05:43 PM

Community Bank Bangladesh PLC successfully organized a half-day business conference titled “Sales and Support Community”, aimed at empowering and engaging its front-line staff.

The event was hosted by the Alternative Delivery Channel (ADC) division and took place at the Police Convention Center, Eskaton, Dhaka.

More than 200 Customer Service Executives and contractual employees from across the country attended the conference.

Kazi Md Fazlul Karim, DIG (Admin), Bangladesh Police and Director of Community Bank, graced the event as chief guest.

Ahmed Muyeed, Additional DIG, Bangladesh Police Welfare Trust and Director of Community Bank, and Kimiwa Saddat, managing director (current charge) of Community Bank, were present as special guests.

The chief guest and special guests addressed the participants in an enthusiastic and engaging session.

In his remarks, Kimiwa Saddat offered valuable guidance to the contractual team members and emphasized the importance of dedication and goal-oriented performance.

He also expressed heartfelt appreciation for their continuous contributions to the Bank’s growth and success.

Also present at the event were senior officials of the Bank, including Md Ariful Islam, head of corporate banking and head of business; Zahir Ahmed, head of cards; and Md Mamun ur Rahman, head of ADC and Head of MD’s Coordination Team.

The conference reaffirmed Community Bank’s commitment to nurturing its people and strengthening operational excellence through teamwork and strategic engagement.

Read More

Prime Bank, ICB Asset Management ink deal

Brac Bank posts excellent set of results in 2024 underpinned by strong balance sheet growth

Khulna's Mithun becomes millionaire buying Walton made European ACC brand AC

Toffee to bring Bangla dub of Descendants of the Sun

Community Bank hosts Managers’ Meet and Business Conference

Grameen Danone’s green step towards sustainability

Latest News

What are Dhaka’s conditions for Rakhine aid corridor?

Trump: Putin wants peace in Ukraine

Pakistan says India planning imminent military strike

At least 15 killed in Kolkata hotel fire

ACC breaks records in 2024, but conviction rates, politics cloud progress

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x