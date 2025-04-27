Southeast Bank hosts 60th board meeting of PDBL

Southeast Bank PLC hosted the 60th Board of Directors Meeting and the 79th Bi-Monthly Meeting of Primary Dealers Bangladesh Limited (PDBL) on April 24 at the Lakeshore Hotel in Gulshan, Dhaka.

The meeting was chaired by Syed Mahbubur Rahman, chairman of PDBL and Managing Director & CEO of Mutual Trust Bank PLC.

Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank PLC, along with the CEOs and Managing Directors of other PDBL member banks, and the CEO of PDBL attended the meeting.

Heads of treasury, treasury dealers, and other senior officials from various banks were also present.

The meeting featured in-depth discussions on the development of Bangladesh's government securities market, the dynamics of the money market, market liquidity, and key local and global economic issues.