Monday, April 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Southeast Bank hosts 60th board meeting of PDBL

The meeting was chaired by Syed Mahbubur Rahman, chairman of PDBL and Managing Director & CEO of Mutual Trust Bank PLC

Update : 27 Apr 2025, 06:26 PM

Southeast Bank PLC hosted the 60th Board of Directors Meeting and the 79th Bi-Monthly Meeting of Primary Dealers Bangladesh Limited (PDBL) on April 24 at the Lakeshore Hotel in Gulshan, Dhaka. 

The meeting was chaired by Syed Mahbubur Rahman, chairman of PDBL and Managing Director & CEO of Mutual Trust Bank PLC.

Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank PLC, along with the CEOs and Managing Directors of other PDBL member banks, and the CEO of PDBL attended the meeting.

Heads of treasury, treasury dealers, and other senior officials from various banks were also present. 

The meeting featured in-depth discussions on the development of Bangladesh's government securities market, the dynamics of the money market, market liquidity, and key local and global economic issues.

Read More

Standard Bank holds 48th board meeting

Pre-booking for Honor X8c begins with exchange offer

Global Islami Bank relocates its Adhnagar Branch

Pubali Bank donates 1C to Gynecological Oncology Society of Bangladesh

Islami Bank holds Shariah supervisory committee meeting

Bank Asia Securities Ltd holds 14th AGM

Latest News

Farooki concerned by murder case against Iresh Zaker

ICT sets May 25 for submitting probe report in Ashulia mass killing case

Standard Bank holds 48th board meeting

3 killed in Kishoreganj lightning strikes

Suspect charged with murder in Canada car attack that killed 11

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x