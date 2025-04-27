Pubali Bank donates 1C to Gynecological Oncology Society of Bangladesh

Pubali Bank PLC, as part of its corporate social responsibility, has donated Tk1 crore to Gynecological Oncology Society of Bangladesh for setting up a permanent office.

On this occasion, a function was organized at Pubali Bank's head office.

Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Ali handed over the cheque of the financial donation to Professor Dr. Sabera Khatun, President of Gynecological Oncology Society of Bangladesh.

Deputy Managing Directors of Pubali Bank - Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, Ahmed Enayet Manzur, Md Shahnewaz Khan and Sultana Sarifun Nahar were present.

Professor Dr. Nazma Haque, Secretary General of Gynecological Oncology Society of Bangladesh; Md. Faizul Hoque Sharif, General Manager of General Banking & Operation Division and Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, Head of Public Relations of Pubali Bank along with senior officials of both the institutions were present.

Managing Director and CEO of Pubali Bank Mohammad Ali said that Pubali Bank does not do business only to earn profit, but also has a sense of social responsibility.

He also said that globally, deadly cancers take the lives of countless people, among which cervical and ovarian cancer for women is increasing at an alarming rate.

"We want to be by your side to ensure multidisciplinary services and to support the treatment of women suffering from gynecological cancer and higher research in this regard. In this context, this financial grant has been provided to the Gynecological Oncology Society of Bangladesh," he added.