Senior leadership promotions at Brac Bank

Brac Bank has promoted four senior leadership team members to Additional Managing Director (AMD) and Deputy Managing Director (DMD) effective from April 1, 2025.

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, DMD & & Head of Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Syed Abdul Momen, DMD & Head of SME Banking, have been promoted to Additional Managing Director.

Nazmur Rahim, Head of Alternate Banking Channels, and Md Muniruzzaman Molla, Head of Operations, have been promoted to the rank of Deputy Managing Director.

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan has played a pivotal role in elevating Brac Bank’s Corporate & Institutional Banking division from relative obscurity to a position of industry leadership in a relatively short period.

Tareq’s leadership, performance management and transformation agenda has helped triple business volumes and significantly improved portfolio quality.

He has rolled out a digital payments & trade finance platform and has built a high-performing, professional team.

Tareq joined Brac Bank in 2017 as Head of Credit Risk Management, bringing with him nearly three decades of experience across Eastern Bank, AB Bank, and IFIC Bank— a career marked by performance, integrity, and impact.

With over two decades of multifaceted experience in the banking sector, Syed Abdul Momen (Tomal) has demonstrated leadership across technology, operations, and business verticals, with a particular focus on SME banking.

Since assuming the role of Head of SME Banking at Brac Bank in July 2017, Tomal has re-shaped the bank’s SME business and taken it to the of pinnacle of the industry.

Prior to joining Brac Bank, Tomal had stints in Standard Chartered Bank ANZ Grindlays Bank and Brac Afghanistan Bank.

Nazmur Rahim has more than 27 years of corporate experience in different leading banks including AB Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and ANZ Grindlays, where he held important roles including Head of Cards Business, Head of Portfolio, Credit Cards and Consumer Transaction Banking.

Nazmur joined Brac Bank in 2016. Before his present role as Head of Alternate Banking Channels, he served as Head of Retail Banking at Brac Bank.

Md Muniruzzaman Molla brings a wealth of experience in banking operations, having held significant leadership roles in local and international institutions.

Before joining Brac Bank PLC, Munir served as the Head - Country Operations at Habib Bank Limited.

His career commenced in 1993 at ANZ Grindlays Bank, where he gained extensive experience across various branches and International Network Services (INS).

In 2000, Munir joined in Citibank N.A., where he spent fifteen years in diverse capacities, including Head of Trade, Treasury & FI and Cash Management Operations.

Congratulating the senior leaders on their promotion, Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO of Brac Bank, said: "The current Senior Leadership Team has been key to BRAC Bank’s strong growth over the last few years. The four colleagues who have recently been promoted have led the bank’s transformation in Corporate, SME, Operations and Alternate Banking Channels - driving innovation, customer experience and business growth.”

“They have taken the Bank from mid-table to the top of the local banking industry, and we are confident they will continue to contribute strongly as the bank aims to become Bangladesh's largest and most impactful bank,” he added.