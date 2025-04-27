Monday, April 28, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
ONE Bank opens its 113th branch at Chandpur

KH Rashed Akhtar Zaman, senior executive vice president & head of branch distribution of ONE Bank PLC, inaugurated the branch

Update : 27 Apr 2025, 10:55 AM

ONE Bank PLC opened its 113th branch at Chandpur on April 24 through a ceremony held at the branch premises.

KH Rashed Akhtar Zaman, senior executive vice president & head of branch distribution of ONE Bank PLC, inaugurated the branch.

On this occasion, he expressed his belief that ONE Bank has all the ability to fulfill the needs of the valued clients which they expect from a modern technology driven and progressive bank.

He further said: “We believe that we are capable enough to meet your Banking needs and satisfy you through our progressive Banking services.”

He also mentioned that the people of the area now can rely fully on the skilled and experienced employees of ONE Bank for making all sorts of financial transactions.

Among others, renowned businessman of Chandpur Md Mosharaf Hossain, president of Women Chamber & Commerce of Chandpur, Monira Akter, and president of Chandpur Jewellery Samity Muhammad Taiyb Ali were present.

From the bank, Md Zahidul Islam, executive vice president & in charge of operations division, Mohammad Shahid Ul Haque, executive vice president & head of retail banking division, Abdus Salam, senior vice president & head of SME Business, Md Sabbir Shawkat Hayat, senior vice president & senior manager HRD, and Kazi Md Forkan, vice president & in charge of establishment & central support division of ONE Bank, were also present and a host of distinguished businessmen and prominent elites of the locality were also present.    

