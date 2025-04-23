BD receives $1.97bn in remittances in 21 days of April

Bangladesh has received $1.97 billion in remittance in 21 days of April, a 40% growth compared to the same period of the previous year.

Bangladesh Bank revealed the information on Tuesday in a circular.

Bangladesh typically experiences strong remittance inflows during Eid, and this time the momentum continues even after two weeks of Eid-ul-Fitr, with remittance levels remaining high.

According to the central bank, the expatriates have sent $1.97 billion remittance in 21 days of April, which was $1.40 billion in the same period last calendar year.

It means the remittance income growth by 40.7% 21 in days of April this year.

Bangladesh received a remittance of $ 23.75 billion from July to April 21, of the current fiscal year FY25, which was $18.47 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal.

This means the expatriates sent $5.28 billion more remittance till 21 April of the current fiscal year.

The remittance saw a growth of 28.6% year-on-year.

The foreign exchange reserve of Bangladesh became steady and gross reserve reached around $27 billion blessing on the remittance.

Expatriates sent $21.77 billion remittance in the 9 months (July-March) of the current FY25.

On the other hand, remittances of $17.07 billion were received in the first 9 months of the previous FY24.