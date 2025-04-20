SCB freelancer account offers zero maintenance fees

Freelancers in Bangladesh will now be able to open an account to receive their overseas payments with Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) from home at zero maintenance fees.

The bank officially launched this program on Sunday.

This account offers zero account maintenance fees, free inward remittance, foreign currency remittance certificate, a complimentary international debit card along with processing fee and annual fee waiver on personal loan and selected credit card.

It provides freelancers with a simple, cost-effective, and globally accessible banking solution. Account holders can submit Form C via Standard Chartered’s Internet Banking app, enabling faster crediting of remittances.

It also makes it easier for freelancers to receive overseas payments swiftly and securely.

It offers end to end digital account opening process from anywhere — whether working from a home office, university dorm, or startup hub.

This initiative reflects the Bank’s commitment to empowering independent professionals who are driving Bangladesh’s growing digital economy.

Lutful Habib, head of wealth and retail banking, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said: “We are proud to launch Standard Chartered Bank’s Freelancer Account— designed specifically for the bold and brave Freelancers of our country.”

“This is more than a bank account, it is an entire banking experience built so that freelancers can easily receive payments from global platforms like Upwork, Fiverr, and more,” he also added.

Tanjiba Rahman, chairman, Bangladesh Freelancers Development Society (BFDS), said: “Freelancing is a powerful pathway to transform the unemployed into skilled contributors to the knowledge-based digital economy.”

“We are delighted that Standard Chartered has introduced a user-friendly account that meets the financial needs of freelancers and supports the flow of foreign remittances into Bangladeshi,” she added.