Brac Bank wins 'Climate-focused Bank in Bangladesh' Award

Brac Bank has won the 'Climate-focused Bank in Bangladesh Award' for its strong commitment to sustainability.

Brac Bank's deputy managing director & chief sustainability officer Md Sabbir Hossain received the award from the German Ambassador in Bangladesh Achim Troster at the 24th session of the National Renewable Energy Conference and Green Expo jointly organized by the Dhaka University Institute of Energy and the GreenTech Foundation, with support from USAID, SREDA, IDCOL and BSREA.

The award ceremony, held at the Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban at the University of Dhaka on May 23, was graced by the presence of distinguished individuals including the Swedish Ambassador in Bangladesh Alex Berg Von Linde, former governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Atiur Rahman, and Pro Vice Chancellor (Education) of University of Dhaka Sitesh Chandra Bachar.

This accolade is a testament to Brac Bank's unwavering commitment to spearheading sustainability efforts, emphasizing ethical practices, and bolstering green financing initiatives.

Deputy managing director & chief sustainability officer Md Sabbir Hossain expressed: "Our business model, centred on governance, transparency, ethics, and compliance, has paved the way for our remarkable achievements in green financing, sustainable CMSME financing, and climate-smart agriculture projects. As an organization rooted in purpose, we maintain an unwavering commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. This recognition will inspire us to expand our climate and sustainability initiatives further.”

Notably, Brac Bank received the top sustainability rating from Bangladesh Bank in 2022, 2021 and 2020.